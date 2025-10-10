Space Week celebrations conclude

Ongole: Celebrating the World Space Week from October 4 to 10, QIS College of Engineering and Technology here concluded the space festival grandly on Thursday.

The festival was organised jointly in association with the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Tuesday to Thursday. The inaugural event featured an overwhelming response to the space exhibition, with nearly 3000 students from various schools and colleges visiting the exhibition and project expo.

SDSC-SHAR Chief General Manager P Venkata Reddy inaugurated the closing ceremony and elaborated on ISRO’s diverse research experiments and future missions.

He highlighted India’s ambitious space programme objectives, including the development of an Indian Space Station as part of the government’s vision for a developed India. Reddy emphasised that the festival concept was designed to foster scientific awareness among students and the general public.

The event featured multiple competitions, including space expo, painting, quiz, and poster presentations. Winners were awarded prizes for their outstanding performance. QISCET Principal Dr YV Hanumantha Rao expressed gratitude to ISRO for selecting the institution to host this prestigious event.