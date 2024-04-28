Speeding Jaguar Collides With Cab In Delhi: Three Injured, Admitted To AIIMS

Police reported that three individuals sustained injuries when a speeding Jaguar collided with a cab near Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi early Sunday morning. The cab driver and two passengers suffered serious injuries and were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

An eyewitness, Dheeraj Gupta, recounted the incident, stating that he was awoken by a loud noise as two cars collided. He observed the Jaguar and witnessed minor injuries to its occupants, a boy and a girl. However, the occupants of the cab sustained severe injuries.

Gupta described how they promptly contacted emergency services, and the injured were swiftly transported to the hospital. All three victims were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in critical condition.

Delhi Police received a distress call around 4:55 am regarding the accident involving two vehicles and three injured persons. The cab driver, identified as Harjeet Singh, along with two others, was admitted to AIIMS.

Authorities assured that legal actions are underway, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the responsible party.