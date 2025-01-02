Live
Just In
Spurious Montek-LC Tablets Seized in Hyderabad: Huge Stock of Counterfeit Drugs Discovered
Huge stocks of **spurious Montek-LC tablets** were seized in **Hyderabad** during a raid, with counterfeit drugs posing a significant health risk.
Authorities in Hyderabad have uncovered a massive stock of spurious Montek-LC tablets during a crackdown by the Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA). The fake Montek-LC drugs seized were being fraudulently marketed as products manufactured by Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd. These Montek-LC counterfeit tablets were circulating in the market in the Santoshnagar and Malakpet areas, posing a serious threat to public health.
The fake Montek-LC drug investigation revealed that the tablets, which are commonly used for managing allergic rhinitis, chronic idiopathic urticaria, and bronchial asthma, were not from the original batch. A detailed comparison with the genuine product provided by Sun Pharma confirmed that the seized Montek-LC counterfeit tablets were part of a larger Hyderabad spurious drug raid targeting illegal pharmaceutical trade in the region.
V B Kamalsan Reddy, Director General of the DCA, emphasized the dangers of spurious drugs in Hyderabad stating, “The circulation of counterfeit medicines puts the lives of unsuspecting patients at risk. We are committed to eradicating these threats.”
In addition to the huge stock of fake Montek-LC seized, the TSDCA inspectors also raided several locations and uncovered illegal medicines with misleading claims. Products such as Konda Pindi Churnam for kidney stones and P Myecetin Ointment for eye infections were found to be marketed with false advertisements, in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.
The Hyderabad fake medicine bust also targeted manufacturers such as Devi Natural in Rangareddy district and Pharma Corp Inc in Indore, MP, both of whom were implicated in distributing unapproved treatments. Violating advertising laws for medicinal products can lead to serious legal consequences.
The TSDCA’s ongoing investigation into the Hyderabad illegal pharmaceutical trade aims to ensure that counterfeit drugs, including spurious Montek-LC tablets in Hyderabad, are removed from circulation, safeguarding public health and well-being.