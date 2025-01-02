Student rapes classmate after intoxicating her, held

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police, on Wednesday, arrested a student of a reputed engineering college in the city on charges of raping his classmate at an empty residential flat in the city. Insiders from the city police said the alleged rape took place on December 21, 2024, at the flat in the Garfa area in South Kolkata owned by another friend of the accused engineering student.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim and her parents, she was first taken to the empty residential flat by the accused. There she was intoxicated by mixing alcohol with the soft beverage and after she went into an inebriated state she was raped by the accused. Insiders said the victim during the initial stage of shock did not reveal anything to her parents.

However, later finally she narrated the entire incident following which a complaint was lodged at Garfa Police Sta-tion on Tuesday night. The accused was summoned to the police station on Tuesday night only and after a nightlong interroga-tion was arrested. The accused will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody. The friend of the accused, who owns the flat, has also been summoned by the cops of Garfa Police station for questioning.