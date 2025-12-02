Supreme Court Approves Kerala’s Proposal To Reassign Open Prison Land For BrahMos Expansion

The Supreme Court has permitted the Kerala government to transfer land from the Nettukaltheri open prison complex to BrahMos Aerospace Trivandrum Limited (BATL), paving the way for a unique arrangement where a missile manufacturing facility will function alongside an open prison. Kerala argued that the allocation would support national defence, as BATL, operating under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), plans to build a second unit focused on advanced missile systems and strategic equipment.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta accepted the State’s proposal after reviewing a favourable assessment submitted by amicus curiae, senior advocate K. Parameshwar. Out of the 457-acre campus, the court approved the division of 257 acres among three entities: BATL will receive 180 acres, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will receive 45 acres to establish a battalion headquarters, and 32 acres will be earmarked for a National Forensic Science University.

The Nettukaltheri open prison, built in 1964 on leased land, has seen earlier reallocations—12 acres were transferred to KICMA in 2001, and 16 acres to the Dairy Development Department in 2022. A pending proposal seeks to allot one acre to the district panchayat for a faecal sludge treatment plant. Kerala noted that the prison required less than 100 acres for its essential activities, while the remaining land was mainly used for revenue-generating plantations.

The State also highlighted that setting up the SSB battalion base would fulfil a longstanding request from the Home Ministry and provide Kerala with the continuous presence of a Central Armed Police Force. This, the government said, would enhance security preparedness and create local employment opportunities.

In addition, the proposed forensic university, equipped with facilities such as Cyber Defence Centres and Forensic Innovation Hubs, is expected to support advanced training for law enforcement and deliver strong career prospects for students.