Live
- 111 lakh metric tons wheat procured in Punjab, says minister
- India Issues Warning To Pakistan As Border Tensions Escalate Following Pahalgam Attack
- Supreme Court Halts CBI Probe Against Kerala CM's Chief Principal Secretary
- Send Lord Jagannath idol photo, 'prasad' from Digha temple to each home: Bengal CM tells state dept
- Pakistanis Deported From India Include Man Who Voted In Elections Despite Being Non-Citizen
- Pakistani Senator's Inflammatory Speech Threatens Religious Site In India
- Five medicos among six killed as car runs amok in Andhra
- Bengaluru’s Luxury Housing Market Sees 59% Growth in 2024-25
- Defacement of Ambedkar’s statue in MP's Ashoknagar sparks outrage
- IPL 2025: Going to be exciting as well as challenging, says Dravid on managing Suryavanshi
Supreme Court Halts CBI Probe Against Kerala CM's Chief Principal Secretary
The Supreme Court has stayed a Kerala High Court order directing the CBI to investigate KM Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, for alleged disproportionate assets, citing procedural concerns over the required prior sanction.
The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a Kerala High Court directive that ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and investigate KM Abraham, the Chief Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.
Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan issued the stay while responding to Abraham's appeal against the High Court order. The bench also sent notices to the CBI, Kerala government, and the original complainant, requesting their responses to the issues raised in the appeal.
Senior advocate R Basant, representing Abraham, argued that the FIR registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act was procedurally flawed. Basant highlighted Section 17A of the Act, which requires prior sanction from a competent authority before registering an FIR against a public servant – a step allegedly skipped in Abraham's case.
The Kerala High Court had previously ordered the CBI investigation on April 11 based on activist Jomon Puthenpurackal's petition. The court cited concerns about Abraham owning properties seemingly beyond his known income, including a ₹3 crore Mumbai apartment, a ₹1 crore flat in Thiruvananthapuram, and an ₹8 crore shopping complex in Kollam.
While the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had previously investigated the matter, the High Court found their inquiry inadequate and "unlikely to instill public confidence," necessitating a central agency's involvement. The High Court had also criticized a 2017 decision by the Thiruvananthapuram Enquiry Commissioner-cum-Special Judge dismissing the original complaint as "perverse and wholly unreasonable."
Abraham has consistently denied all allegations, maintaining that all properties were acquired legally.