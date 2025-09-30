Live
- Rain clouds loom over Dussehra festivities in Central India
- West Bengal: Devotees gather at temples to offer prayers on Maha Ashtami across the state
- Farewell given to Telangana DGP Dr. Jitender
- Karur stampede case: TVK's Anand, Nirmal Kumar move Madras HC for anticipatory bail
- Anthropic Unveils Claude Sonnet 4.5: AI Model Codes Apps for 30 Hours Straight with 11,000 Lines of Code
- Police Uncover Chats And Photos Linking Chaitanyanand Saraswati To Women During Probe
- Man Industries shares plunge over 15 pc as SEBI bars top executives from market
- Police make special arrangements to protect Durga idols' jewellery in Kolkata mandaps
- Kapil Dev Shares Strong Opinion on India-Pakistan Asia Cup Controversy
- RBI eases norms for small business loans, working capital loans to jewellers
TCS Layoffs August 2025: 12,000 Jobs Cut, Rumors of 80,000 False
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) laid off 12,000 employees in August 2025. Social media rumors claim 80,000 cuts, but TCS denies these reports. Learn about severance and employee payouts.
In August, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it let go of 12,000 workers. But some people think the real number is much higher.
Some reports say about 80,000 workers were told to leave. Some got money to help them for 18 months, some got only 3 months’ pay, and some did not get any money.
These reports could not be checked for sure. Many people on social media say the same thing—that workers were let go without enough money.
TCS said the news about 80,000 job cuts is not true, according to news reports.
