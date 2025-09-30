  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

TCS Layoffs August 2025: 12,000 Jobs Cut, Rumors of 80,000 False

TCS Layoffs August 2025: 12,000 Jobs Cut, Rumors of 80,000 False
x

TCS Layoffs August 2025: 12,000 Jobs Cut, Rumors of 80,000 False

Highlights

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) laid off 12,000 employees in August 2025. Social media rumors claim 80,000 cuts, but TCS denies these reports. Learn about severance and employee payouts.

In August, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it let go of 12,000 workers. But some people think the real number is much higher.

Some reports say about 80,000 workers were told to leave. Some got money to help them for 18 months, some got only 3 months’ pay, and some did not get any money.

These reports could not be checked for sure. Many people on social media say the same thing—that workers were let go without enough money.

TCS said the news about 80,000 job cuts is not true, according to news reports.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick