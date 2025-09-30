TCS Layoffs August 2025: 12,000 Jobs Cut, Rumors of 80,000 False

In August, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it let go of 12,000 workers. But some people think the real number is much higher.

Some reports say about 80,000 workers were told to leave. Some got money to help them for 18 months, some got only 3 months’ pay, and some did not get any money.

These reports could not be checked for sure. Many people on social media say the same thing—that workers were let go without enough money.

TCS said the news about 80,000 job cuts is not true, according to news reports.