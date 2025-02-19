Tejashwi slams Nitish govt over 'deteriorating' law and order

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday intensified his criticism of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration, alleging a significant deterioration in the state's law and order situation.

In a post on social media platform X, Tejashwi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said: "Numerous criminal incidents occurred in the state since January 2025 under the NDA government's "Rakshasa Raj" (demonic rule)."

On Wednesday, he uploaded a post and an animated photo on his X handle, stating, "The government is unconscious. Bloodshed in Bihar!"

He listed 137 incidents, including murders, shootings, and assaults across various districts such as Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Saharsa, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur and Vaishali.

The post comes after an encounter in Patna's Kankarbagh area on Tuesday that led to the arrest of three individuals.

Listing the crime incidents, Tejashwi posted in Hindi: "Youth was shot dead in Darbhanga, a policeman was killed in the Bhabhua police station area of Kaimur, a double murder in Sasaram, murder of young man and woman, criminals shot two people in Bhojpur, two died, a young man murdered with sharp weapon in Vaishali, an elderly man shot dead in Muzaffarpur, an innocent child murdered in Rohtas, a young man beaten to death in Bettiah, a shopkeeper shot dead in Ara and an electrician was shot dead in East Champaran"

In 2021, the state reported 3,336 cases related to land disputes, the highest in the country, and recorded 2,799 murder cases, second only to Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, at 150, Bihar recorded the highest number of attacks on police and government officials.

In response to these allegations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar always defended his tenure by contrasting the current situation with the pre-2005 era.

He remarked, "The situation that prevailed in the state till 2005 is not hidden from anyone. People were afraid to step out of their houses in the evening. Today, people roam around till late at night."

Despite the Chief Minister's reassurances, Tejashwi continues to challenge the administration's claims, regularly releasing "crime bulletins".