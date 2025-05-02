  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Terror plot thwarted on Amritsar border

Terror plot thwarted on Amritsar border
x
Highlights

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with Punjab Police, foiled a terror plot and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near...

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with Punjab Police, foiled a terror plot and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near Bharopal village in Amritsar district.

Acting on credible intelligence provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, a joint search operation was launched.

During the operation, the security forces recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines and 50 live rounds of ammunition.

The recovered weapons and explosives have been handed over to the local police for further investigation.

This joint effort once again reflects the high level of preparedness and alertness of BSF.

The swift and coordinated action with the Punjab Police has prevented a possible major terror incident and reaffirmed its commitment to national security and the protection of citizens.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick