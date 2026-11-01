‘Theft of people's mandate’: RJD questions BJP's induction of independent MLCs, seeks disqualification

Patna: A political controversy has erupted in Bihar after newly elected independent Legislative Council members Rahul Raj and Banshidhar Brajwasi extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday demanding that both be disqualified.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters here, RJD national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha said that an independent candidate joining a political party after being elected constitutes grounds for disqualification under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Jha said the party would formally raise the matter before the Legislative Council Chairman and, if necessary, approach the courts. He alleged that both independent candidates had publicly displayed slips indicating that they had joined the BJP after winning the elections, adding that video footage and other evidence relating to the development were available.

According to Jha, there is a clear distinction between extending support to a political party and formally becoming its member. He argued that constitutional provisions bar an independent legislator from joining any political party after election. Referring to Paragraph 2(2) of the Tenth Schedule and Article 191(2) of the Constitution, he said an independent member who joins a political party after being elected can be disqualified from membership of the House.

The RJD leader said his party would also bring the matter to the notice of the Election Commission. He accused the BJP of bringing the two independents into its fold with the objective of weakening its NDA ally, the Janata Dal-United.

“We had heard of vote theft before, but this is nothing less than the theft of the people's mandate. You are stealing the mandate because an influential section within the JD-U is helping you do so. Despite having such a large alliance, power, and resources at your disposal, and even after allegedly misusing them, you managed to win only two seats. This is a direct attempt to send a message to the JD-U that it has now become irrelevant to you," Jha said.

Calling for an impartial decision, Jha urged the Legislative Council Chairman to act in accordance with constitutional principles. He warned that the RJD would seek judicial intervention if no action was taken.

Notably, in the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections, independent candidate Rahul Raj defeated NDA-backed JD-U nominee Anand Pushkar from the Saran Teachers' constituency, while Banshidhar Brajwasi defeated JD-U's Abhishek Jha from the Tirhut Graduates' constituency. On Saturday, both newly elected MLCs attended a BJP Legislature Party meeting at the party's state headquarters, where they were welcomed by BJP state President Sanjay Saraogi in the presence of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.



