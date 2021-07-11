Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Three men drown in Ganga at Rishikesh

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Three men from Muzaffarnagar drowned in Ganga river in Rishikesh of Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.

Three men from Muzaffarnagar drowned in Ganga river in Rishikesh of Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.

Five people were visiting Rishikesh when they decided to take a dip in the river on Saturday evening. Deepak Sharma (34), Rajive Sharma (32) and Aditya Dev (34), who were all chemists, drowned while bathing, they said.

The bodies of brothers, Deepak and Rajive, were recovered, while Aditya still hasn't been traced, the police said, adding that search operations are underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X