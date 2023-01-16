Three Victims Of Nepal Plane Crash Were Departing After Attending Funeral In Kerala

The family of a missionary who was buried on Friday in Anikadu, close to Pathanamthitta, is mourning the loss of three of their friends who perished in the plane crash in Nepal on their way home. In the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation catastrophe in more than 30 years, the jet crashed into a river canyon on Sunday as it was making a landing at the recently opened airport in the vacation city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people.

The group of five persons that came to the funeral of Mathew Philip, an evangelical Christian missionary in Nepal for almost 45 years, included the victims Raju, Robin, and Anil. Philip, 76, lost his battle with cancer on January 11 after a two-year battle. Philip was receiving cancer treatment when he returned from Nepal two years ago.

As per the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 crashed minutes before landing after taking off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 AM. The crash occurred on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

Meanwwhile, on board the aeroplane were four crew members and a total of 68 passengers. There were five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, an Australian, a French, an Argentine, and an Israeli among the fifteen foreign passengers.