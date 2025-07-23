Thyroid disorders rising, say speakers

Berhampur: Thyroid disorders are rising across the globe, including India. Doctors expressed their concern over this rising trend at the 5th South Odisha Thyroid Symposium, a State level conference addressing various aspects of thyroid disorders, held at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hall here.

Thyroid gland is like a battery in the body, which provides energy to various organs. Thyroid disorders affect people cutting across age and gender and have significant implications on functioning of several vital organs in body including heart, brain, kidney, bone, intestine and reproductive organs. The prevalence is around 9-15 per cent, with females, elderly, the ones with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and depression being prone to this ailment, the speakers said.

Periodic updates of the doctors involved in the care of people having thyroid disorders are important, they said.

The conference was organised by Dr Sunil Kumar Kota, Consultant Endocrinologist from Swasthya Sadan, Berhampur in association with IMA Berhampur.