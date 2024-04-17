Tibetans appreciate US Senate for pushing China-Tibet negotiations

Dharamsala: The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Wednesday applauded the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s (SFRC) approval of the Resolve Tibet Bill, an effort of the US to push the Chinese government to resolve the longstandingTibet-China dispute through dialogue with Tibetan leaders.

The bipartisan, bicameral Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act, also known as the Resolve Tibet Bill, received approval during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s session.

The legislation also aims to counter disinformation propagated by the Chinese government regarding Tibet including the fabricated narratives about Tibet’s history, culture, people, and institutions including that of the Dalai Lama.

The bill approved by the SFRC is a revised iteration of the legislation initially presented by Senators Jeff Merkley and Todd Young, and also by Representatives Jim McGovern and Michael McCaul in the House, where it secured passage.

Following its approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the bill is now slated to proceed to the Senate floor.

Responding to the approval of the bill, Namgyal Choedup, a representative of Office of Tibet, North America, said: “Tibetans hold the US Congress in high regard and are always grateful for the support of the American people. With today’s vote, the United States is once again showing that it is the leader on the international stage when it comes to advancing the just cause of the Tibetans.

“We thank the members of the committee for moving the Resolve Tibet Act to the Senate floor, and we call on the Senate to pass this bill without delay.”

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering has embarked on his official endeavours in Washington DC since April 15 as part of his engagement in North America.

He has been actively involved in meetings with legislators and government officials to champion the passage of the Resolve Tibet Bill.

During the bill introduction, Senator Merkley stated: “The People’s Republic of China continues to ignore the basic rights of the Tibetan people, and the status quo is not tenable. The Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act sends a straightforward message to the Chinese government: stop spreading disinformation about Tibet and its history and enter sincere negotiations over Tibet’s status.”

International Campaign for Tibet President Tencho Gyatso said: “We look forward to seeing this bill passed by the Senate and signed into law by the president. China needs to get back to negotiations with Tibetan leaders, and this bill will raise the diplomatic pressure on China significantly.”