Top Maoist leader Sudhakar killed in C'garh encounter
Raipur: A top Maoist leader, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar’s Indravati Tiger Reserve, Bijapur, in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.
Nar Singhachalam, alias Sudhakar, was one of the most-wanted Maoist leaders, operating across states like Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.
Some automatic weapons have been recovered from the site. Joint forces are continuing the operation. Sudhakar’s killing comes after another top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, was killed in an intense encounter in the Abujhmad forests of Chhattisgarh last month.
