Tragic House Fire Claims Lives Of Family Of Five In Jaipur

In a devastating incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a couple and their three children met a tragic end as a fire broke out in their home, claiming their lives. The horrifying incident unfolded while the family was asleep, with a cylinder in their house catching fire, engulfing the residence in flames.



Upon receiving the distressing news, teams of police and fire brigade rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze and rescue the trapped family. However, despite their efforts, the fire spread rapidly, leaving the five victims, who originally hailed from Bihar, trapped and unable to escape the inferno. They were burnt alive before the flames could be brought under control.

In the wake of this devastating tragedy, police and forensic teams have initiated investigations to determine the cause of the fire and ascertain any potential factors that may have contributed to this heartbreaking loss of life.

Expressing profound sorrow and condolences, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has mourned the loss of the family, extending sympathies to their loved ones and pledging support to those affected by this unfathomable tragedy.