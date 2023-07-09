  • Menu
Two killed as landslide hits bus in J&K's Doda

Two persons were killed and one injured on Sunday when a landslide hit a bus in J&K's Doda district.

Jammu: Two persons were killed and one injured on Sunday when a landslide hit a bus in J&K's Doda district.

Officials said that a bus was hit by a landslide in Gandoh village of the district.

The bus was going to Jammu.

"Three people were injured in this accident. They were immediately shifted to hospital after rescue teams managed to remove the landslide debris that had trapped them.

"Two injured persons died in the hospital while the third injured person is under treatment," officials said.

