Just In
Two killed as SUV overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan
Jaipur: Two people died while three others were injured as a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in overturned on the Delhi Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan on Saturday.
The accident took place in Rahuvas police station area of Lalsot (Dausa) at around 4 a.m.
According to the police, the SUV en route to Maharashtra from Delhi lost control and overturned near pillar number 206 Kuntalwas culvert.
The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
The deceased have been identified as Sonu and Sharan Veer Singh, residents of Chandigarh.
Three people who sustained injuries were rushed to Dausa District Hospital.
One Kamar Jeet Singh, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to Jaipur.
The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Dausa Hospital, the police said.
Over 100 people have died on this expressway ever since it became operational 15 months back.