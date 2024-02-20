  • Menu
'UP has gone from red tape to red carpet'
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said an environment of trade, development and trust has developed in Uttar Pradesh in the seven years...

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said an environment of trade, development and trust has developed in Uttar Pradesh in the seven years of the "double-engine" government, and added the culture of "red tape" has been replaced with a "red carpet" for investors. "Seven-to-eight years ago, one could not even think that such an environment of investment and jobs would be made in UP. Crime and riots were common then and no one would have even believed if anyone said that UP would be developed.

It has been seven years since the double-engine government was formed in UP. In these years, UP has removed the red tape culture and replaced it with red carpet culture. In the last seven years, crime has reduced in UP and business culture has expanded. An environment of trade, development and trust has developed in UP in the last seven years," he said.

Modi said that the BJP's "double-engine" government has shown that no one can prevent development to happen if the intention is there. "The exports from UP have doubled in the past years. UP has done commendable work in electricity production and transmission.

UP is the state with the most number of expressways in the country," he said.

