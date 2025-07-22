UPCAR Celebrates 36th Foundation Day with National Symposium on Vision 2047 Agriculture

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Research Council (UPCAR) celebrated its 36th Foundation Day with a high-profile National Symposium held at the Indian Sugarcane Research Institute (ISRI), Rae Bareli Road, Lucknow. The event, co-hosted by UPCAR and ISRI, focused on laying a comprehensive roadmap for "Developed Agriculture–Developed Uttar Pradesh @ 2047."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the chief guest, inaugurated the symposium and extended best wishes to UPCAR on its anniversary. He applauded the council’s achievements over the past 35 years and emphasized the transformative potential of agriculture in Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting the state’s contribution—producing 20% of the country’s food grains on just 11% of its arable land—he called for tripling agricultural output through enhanced research outreach and advanced technology adoption.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of planning for the short, medium, and long term to achieve the Vision 2047 objectives. He cited the expansion of Centers of Excellence (including Israeli collaborations), climate-resilient farming methods, and improved seed quality as critical pillars.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi underscored the historic achievement of producing 725 lakh metric tonnes of food grains during the 2024–25 Kharif season. He highlighted initiatives like the Accelerated Maize Programme and cow-based natural farming projects. A five-member expert committee has been established to enhance the operational efficiency of UPCAR.

Council President Captain Vikas Gupta welcomed dignitaries and advocated for statutory recognition of UPCAR to amplify its impact.

The technical session, chaired by Chief Secretary Rabindra and co-chaired by Dr. A.K. Singh, DDG, ICAR, featured expert discussions on regional agricultural prospects, natural farming, FPO models, horticulture, and sustainable agriculture.

Young scientists recognized for their outstanding work included Dr. Rajendra Kumar Yadav (Kanpur), Dr. Rahul Kumar Singh (Varanasi), and several scholars from Ayodhya, Meerut, and Gorakhpur.

Additionally, five meritorious workers were honored, and UPCAR's latest literature was released. The event saw participation from state ministers, research scientists, university chancellors, and FPO representatives, reinforcing the state’s commitment to agricultural advancement.