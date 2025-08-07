Uttam Kumar meets Philippines Minister

New Delhi: A meeting took place in a cordial and cooperative atmosphere between N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister of Telangana and the Minister for Agriculture from the Philippines, Francisco P.Tiu LAUREL Jr.

The talks began with the Philippines Minister’s appreciation of the high quality of rice from Telangana. He expressed interest in expanding the scope of rice and paddy exports from Telangana to the Philippines. The Philippines Minister indicated that the country’s total requirement for rice and paddy might be around 2.00 MMT in the upcoming year.

In response, Telangana Civil Supplies Minister thanked the Philippine Minister for taking the time to meet and expressed gratitude for the recognition of Telangana’s rice quality. He assured full cooperation and commitment to consolidating and expanding the trade relationship between Telangana and the Philippines. Additionally, the Minister extended an invitation for the Philippine Minister to visit Telangana later this year, which was accepted. A breakthrough in the meeting was the Philippine Minister’s positive response to Telangana’s proposal to export paddy in addition to rice.