Uttarakhand Forest Fires Show Signs Of Calming Amid Rainfall; Efforts Continue In Affected Regions

Forest fires that have been engulfing various parts of Uttarakhand have started to show signs of calming down, thanks to rainfall on Saturday that helped extinguish flames in many areas, including Dehradun. However, the fires persist in Kumaon and Garhwal districts of the state. Officials from the forest and fire departments remain vigilant, focusing on containing the fires in regions such as Nainital, Bhimtal, Ranibagh, Jyolikot, Kotabag, and Betalghat.



Yesterday, the fires reached Nainital, causing smoke to spread across the hill town. To assist firefighting efforts, the army deployed helicopters.



In the latest developments, the rainfall on Saturday evening provided much-needed relief by quelling forest fires in most parts of Uttarakhand, notably Dehradun. However, efforts to combat fires continue in Nainital, Bhimtal, Ranibagh, Jyolikot, Kotabag, and Betalghat.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a review meeting on Saturday to address the forest fire situation in Nainital and cancelled leaves for concerned officials. He instructed officials to remain vigilant while tackling the fires. Additionally, two government vehicles were allocated for relief and rescue operations in Nainital, Haldwani, and Ramnagar forest divisions.



District authorities have imposed restrictions on house construction and car washing until the situation is under control. Moreover, officials are tasked with raising awareness and educating the public to refrain from burning garbage.

