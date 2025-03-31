Vaishali cops avert communal tension after slogans found written on Eidgah wall

In a suspected attempt to disturb communal harmony, unidentified miscreants wrote slogans on the wall of an Eidgah in Mile Pakdi village, under Bidupur police station of Vaishali district, on Monday, just before Eid prayers. However, the police managed to defuse the situation.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Bidupur police station told IANS, that the writings included slogans like "Jai Shri Ram," "RJD Zindabad", and "Ahiran", which sparked anger and resentment among the Muslim community members who had gathered for Eid Namaz.

Upon receiving information, senior district officials, including BDO, CO, SDO, SDPO, and the Bidupur police station in charge, reached the spot and assured the community of strict action against the culprits.

The officers urged people to maintain peace and offer their prayers, promising that those responsible for the mischief would be identified and punished.

Police personnel erased the slogans, and additional security forces were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Hajipur SDO Arun Baitha stated, "An investigation is underway. The culprits will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against the accused."

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed strongly condemned the act, calling it a deliberate attempt to disrupt communal harmony.

"Anti-social elements are trying to vitiate the atmosphere. Various tactics are being used to incite communalism and weaken our Ganga-Jamuni culture. Strict action must be taken against those involved," Ahmed said.

He demanded that CCTV footage from near the Eidgah be scrutinised to identify the miscreants.

Authorities have increased security measures across Vaishali district to ensure peaceful Eid celebrations.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at key locations to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, in Darbhanga, tensions were high following a stone-pelting incident on Chaitra Navratri devotees in Kusheshwar Asthan on Sunday.

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. An FIR has been lodged against 45 people, and police are closely monitoring the situation.

Despite these incidents, Eid celebrations continued peacefully across Bihar throughout the day, with people offering Namaz, exchanging greetings, and embracing each other in the spirit of unity and visiting each other's homes.

Authorities have urged people to remain calm and not fall for communal provocations of vested interests.