Live
- Hamas official says Sinwar will not leave Gaza
- AP Cabinet Meeting begins: Key Decisions on Liquor Policy expected
- Never expected I'd play this much for Australia, says Zampa on 100 ODIs milestone
- Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi
- Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event
- Ten killed, 36 injured as bus overturns in Iran
- Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head
- Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
- Transforming workplace mental health and wellbeing
Just In
Vandalism of Mahatma’s statue sparks outrage
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found vandalised in a village here, leaving the local residents outraged, police said on Tuesday.
Sultanpur: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found vandalised in a village here, leaving the local residents outraged, police said on Tuesday.
A probe has been launched to identify the miscreants, a police officer said.
Local villagers installed the statue in 1996 along the Lucknow-Ballia Highway near Chhedawari village. Police said it was vandalised on Monday night. Motigarpur Police Station in-charge Tarun Kumar Patel said, “We will soon arrest those responsible for the vandalism and undertake repairs of the statue as per administrative directives.”
The statue has been a focal point for Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in the area with officials and local residents paying homage each year. According to the villagers, beautification work of the statue was to commence soon. Amarjeet Pandey, who has been involved in maintaining the statue, said, “We have been taking care of the cleanliness and maintenance of the statue for years. It was repaired with community help in the past.” “This vandalism has caused great distress among the local residents. Immediate action should be taken against the perpetrators,” he said.