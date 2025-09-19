  • Menu
Vote deletion can’t be done online: EC

Vote deletion can't be done online: EC
Highlights

Dismisses Rahul's Aland vote-chori charge

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday sharply rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of massive deletion of votes in Karnataka's Aland, calling it "incorrect and baseless”.

The poll body dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claim that over six thousand votes have been deleted in the Aland Assembly constituency segment in Karnataka. EC made it clear that "no deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as conceived by Rahul Gandhi." EC added that no deletion can take place "without giving an opportunity of being heard, to the affected person."

On Rahul Gandhi's claim of the deletion of votes in Aland, EC raised that in 2013, unsuccessful attempts were made, but an FIR was filed to investigate the matter. It further cited records that mention "Aland AC was won by BJP's Subhash Guttedar in 2018 and Congress's B R Patil in 2023."

