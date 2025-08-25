  • Menu
White tiger cub dies at Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: A white male tiger cub died at Nandankanan Zoological Park here, an officer said on Sunday. The tiger cub was born on June 7, 2025, to white tigress Mousumi and normal coloured tiger Rajesh, along with a female cub.

"From the beginning, this male cub was very weak, underweight (650 grams), and had deformities in its forelimbs similar to swimmer puppy syndrome in dogs," said the zoo officer.

On June 11, the cub was unable to suckle milk and was shifted to the zoo's Centre for Rearing Animal Babies. It was found to be suffering from infection in the navel, low body temperature, and general weakness, he said.

The official further said the cub was placed in an incubator and given oxygen, infrared therapy and reconstituted milk formula. Physiotherapy and bandage support were also given daily to improve its limb condition.

Despite continuous care and repeated check-ups by expert veterinarians, the cub could not stand and remained in a recumbent position.

