Who says BJP can't be defeated, asks Chidambaram

New Delhi: Amid the keenly contested Bihar Assembly elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said that the poll results since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections showed that the BJP can be defeated and hoped that Bihar results will prove it.

"Who said BJP cannot be defeated? Opposition parties must believe that they can defeat the BJP. I hope this will be proved in Bihar," he tweeted.

In another post, the former Union Finance Minister said: "In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidates won 319 out of 381 Assembly segments.

"Of the total 381 Assembly segments where elections were held (330) or by-elections (51) since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where there were BJP candidates, they won only 163 of these 381 segments."

He was referring to the results of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana.

Elections are slated to be held in three phases for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. The first phase of elections was held in Bihar on October 28. In the second phase, voting for 94 seats will be held on November 3. In the third phase, 78 seats will go to polls on November 7. Counting will take place on November 10.