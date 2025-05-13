Will definitely boost morale of armed forces: BJP, JD(U) laud PM Modi's visit to Adampur Airbase

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Adampur Airbase in Punjab was widely praised by leaders of BJP and JD-U on Tuesday. The Prime Minister met Indian Air Force personnel and commended them for their unwavering commitment to national security. His visit follows the recently declared ceasefire between India and Pakistan, coming in the wake of the successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ — a decisive anti-terror mission targeting high-value terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Leaders from the BJP and JD-U welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit, emphasising that it would significantly raise the spirits of the armed forces.

JD-U senior leader K.C. Tyagi expressed strong faith in the valour of Indian soldiers.

“We have full belief in the bravery and courage of our armed forces. Whether it was the wars of 1965 and 1971, Kargil war, the Pulwama attack, or the recent confrontation in Pahalgam, our soldiers have consistently demonstrated their strength,” he stated.

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's longstanding commitment to the morale of armed personnel.

“Whether it's Holi, Diwali, or any festival, the Prime Minister makes it a point to celebrate with the soldiers. His gesture is not just symbolic — it’s deeply motivating for the troops. Unfortunately, some people try to politicise these moments, but the Prime Minister's actions are about showing respect and gratitude to our defenders.”

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya shared a personal anecdote.

“This will definitely boost the morale of the armed forces. A friend of mine in the military once said that when the Prime Minister placed a hand on his shoulder, he felt a surge of energy. The PM doesn’t just visit — he observes their living conditions, tastes their food, listens to their concerns, and genuinely engages with them. He sees himself as their first servant and takes that responsibility seriously.”

Earlier in the day, at the Adampur Airbase, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the soldiers, commending their courage. According to sources, the troops described his presence as deeply encouraging. Images from the visit showed smiling soldiers in combat gear, reflecting high morale and readiness.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

The visit came shortly after India’s retaliatory strike on terror infrastructure across the border. During the night of May 9–10, Pakistan attempted a response targeting Indian sites, including the Adampur Airbase. However, India’s air defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralised incoming drones and missiles, demonstrating the country's strong Defence preparedness.

PM Modi’s visit also coincided with his recent address to the nation, where he praised the armed forces for executing 'Operation Sindoor' with precision, calling it a mission that had met its goals with unmatched resolve.



