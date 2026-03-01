Woman raped twice, thrown off building

Paradip: A 23-year-old woman was raped twice in a day at separate places by her boyfriend and a stranger offering help and then thrown off a four-storey building, leading to her death, in Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Friday. Police arrested both the accused and booked them under various sections of BNS for kidnapping, rape and murder.

“The incident took place on February 22 after the woman left her house with plans to elope with her boyfriend, who had asked her to come to a temple by promising to marry her. However, he took her to a secluded place, raped her and abandoned her at Rahama bus stand,” Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Kumar Verma told reporters. As the victim was waiting at the bus stand, another man hailing from Jharkhand, who was heading to nearby Paradip on his motorcycle, saw the hapless woman and offered help. He, however, took her to the roof of his rented accommodation at a place in Paradip town and raped her again, the SP said.

The accused then threw the woman from the roof of the building, leading to her death, he said, adding her body was found the next morning. The SP said the victim’s brother lodged a complaint at Paradip Model police station on February 25, alleging that his sister was raped and murdered on February 22. An unnatural death case was registered on February 23 following the recovery of the woman’s body. Earlier, in the evening of February 22, the woman’s brother had lodged a missing persons case at Tirtol police station when his sister did not return home.

The BJD supremo and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, condemned the incident and demanded justice for the woman and other victims of recent rape incidents. “How many more innocent lives will be lost? From underage girls to differently-abled young women, no one is safe. So, is the rule of law still in place in the State? The news of heinous crimes coming from Angul, Kuchinda in Sambalpur, and Paradip is deeply disturbing. Chaos everywhere, insecurity all around,” he said in an X post.