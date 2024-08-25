Work with double strength to fulfil PM’s aim of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jalgaon (Maharashtra): Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday exhorted the women to work with double the strength to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve and dream to make three crore Lakhpati Didis across India.



The Union Minister said this while addressing the women who participated in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

"Prime Minister has resolved that no sister should be left helpless, no sister should have tears in her eyes. There should be a smile on everyone's face and hence he launched the Lakhpati Didi campaign. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we have fulfilled our resolve to make 11 lakh sisters Lakhpati Didis in 100 days and today they are getting certificates," said Minister Chouhan in his speech.

He further said that till now one crore Lakhpati Didis have been created and the target of three crore more will be achieved.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra will play a major role in the process of making three crore Lakhpati Didis. "Nearly 25 to 50 lakh Lakhpati Didis will be from Maharashtra. The state government in a bid to fulfil the PM's dream has launched the Chief Minister’s Women Empowerment campaign. Apart from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the government is providing three gas cylinders free under the Annapurna Yojana. The government is also providing free higher education to girls and discounts on bus travel. The government is making efforts to make women financially self-reliant," he added.

CM Shinde urged the Prime Minister to pay attention to providing fair prices for cotton, onions, milk and soybeans and also sought his support for the completion of irrigation projects.

He announced that the state government would provide Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 27 people who died in the Nepal bus accident.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced the state government’s resolve to make 50 Melaka Lakhpati Didis from Maharashtra. "It is the history of Maharashtra that if the responsibility is given to women, they can successfully fulfil them. The state has given respect and honour to women and has made them empowered. The state government has also come up with a slew of welfare and development schemes for the women," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that women can change the world if given a chance. "Today at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, women have broken all the records by making a record gathering. The PM says that a developed India can happen only through women. The country further progresses only if women come into the mainstream of the country's economy. So from Beti Bachao to Lakhpati Didi, the PM has come up with big schemes," he added.