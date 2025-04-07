World Health Day: Tripura CM stresses to fight drug abuse, HIV/AIDS, child marriage

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday attended a rally in Agartala to mark World Health Day 2025, and emphasised the need to tackle the rising cases of drug abuse, particularly among injectable drug users, which has led to an increase in HIV/AIDS patients in the state.

After participating in the World Health Day rally, organised by the Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura (HFT), the Chief Minister said that to build a healthier society, reduction in drug abuse, HIV/AIDS, and child marriage is a must.

“These are not just health concerns but also major social challenges,” said Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio.

With the theme ‘Healthy Beginning, Hopeful Future’, to mark World Health Day 2025, various programmes were organised across Tripura and the main event held in Agartala, where a large number of doctors, nurses, health workers, students from various educational institutions, common people, and security personnel participated.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted pressing health and social issues faced by the society.

Expressing his concern over increasing HIV risk, Saha, who is a dental surgeon, also flagged early child marriage as a significant concern.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system, he said that the government has given priority to strengthening the health infrastructure and announced plans to establish a dedicated eye hospital in the state.

He said this initiative is part of a broader effort to transform Tripura into a medical hub, supported by growing investments in the health sector.

“Tripura is now among the most peaceful states, and we are reaping the benefits through increased investments, including in healthcare infrastructure. People must take advantage of the super-specialty facilities now available here instead of seeking costly treatment outside the state,” he added.

Renowned physician Pradip Bhowmik, who founded the Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura, emphasised the importance of raising awareness about girl child care, preventing child marriage, and ensuring proper healthcare for pregnant women before, during, and after childbirth.

“Proper healthcare for pregnant mothers before, during, and after childbirth would ensure the birth of a healthy child,” Bhowmik said and stressed the need for adopting healthy lifestyle practices to prevent diseases.

The rally marched through the important streets of Agartala, spreading messages about good health practices and the importance of mental well-being.

World Health Day is observed globally on April 7 each year to mark the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948.

Since 1950, the day has served as a platform to draw attention to key health issues impacting communities worldwide.