Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered an address on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day. Addressing a digital conclave on this World Youth Skills Day, PM Modi presented a new mantra for the youth to enable them to be pertinent in the time of crisis and empower them.

PM Modi said, "This day is dedicated to your skills. The millennial youth's biggest strength is acquiring new skills.

Work on a Wooden Piece

He explained, "Skill is something that you learn - like building a chair from a piece of wood. You increase the value of the wood by working on design and style.

Making a chair is called skill, and later designing an office is improving on the skill this is known as upskilling. It is essential to expand our skill further." He said not only the youth, but anyone can walk the path - learn new things and work on enhancing their skills. "This will help make us self-reliant," he said.

Skill and upskill mantra is knowing, understanding and continue following it.

Good Handwriting

He gave an example of a person whose handwriting was beautiful and how he got into a profession of writing names on the wedding cards. This was possible after he upskilled himself by beautifying his handwriting in different styles and other languages as well.

He said, "Skill is something which we give to ourselves, which grows with experience. Skill is timeless, and it keeps getting better with time". Skill is unique that makes you different from others. Skill is a treasure that nobody can take away. Skill is self-reliance, which not only makes one employable but also self-employed.

The skill has the power to take you anywhere you desire to. He advised never to leave a chance to upskill a skill. Your life will be stagnant if you don't work on improving your skill. If anyone does not try to upskill himself, his life will become lifeless, he will become a burden to society, and there will be no fun in his life.

Knowledge Vs Skill

PM Modi said it is crucial to understand the difference between knowledge and skill. He shared on this day, five years ago, the Skill India Mission was launched. Skill India aim was to empower the youth with skill sets long with knowledge which generate more employments and make them more productive in their work environment.

PM said how much ever educated you are; you should keep working on your skills, only then you can be prepared for the opportunities that come your way.

He further added that skill becomes the driving force in your life when you keep upskilling yourself. Skill brings energy and motivation in your life whatever might be your age.

Words of Jeep Mechanic

He shared his experience when he worked as a volunteer with a travel agency. He used to work along with many organisations, and one day he was supposed to travel early morning. The jeep didn't start when they had to leave. Everyone tried their best to start it, but it did not start. At last, around 7 or 8, they found a mechanic, and he repaired the jeep within two minutes. The mechanic charged 20 Rs from them. When one of his colleagues asked why are you charging such a hefty amount for just two minutes? Prime Minister said I remember the mechanic reply till today, He said, "I am not charging for 2 minutes, but my 20 years of experience." He said this is the power of the skill.

Bicycle Riding

He gave an example for the people who are confused with the difference in knowledge and skill. He said you could learn in a book, watch video on how to ride a bicycle. How the cycle looks like, what are the functions of various parts, how to be seated on a cycle… this is all knowledge. But here there is no guarantee that you can ride the bicycle with this knowledge.

But once you start practising, you will slowly learn it, and one day when you master it, you can ride it in full swing without any difficulty. You reach a stage when you do need not think even once how to ride the bicycle.

Indian Coastal Economy

He also gave an example of Merchant Navy profession; there is a lot of demand for this profession worldwide. We have more than 7, 500 kms of port line, and we strengthen in this area we can empower our coastal economy and give lakhs of expert sailors worldwide.

Atmanirbhar India

He spoke about the portal that will help the employers to map the skilled human resources in our country with one click. This will especially help people who moved to their villages from the city. These small skills will help the country to become "Atmanirbhar".

He said, "Stay Healthy, maintain social distance and avoid smoking."

Mantra to Stay Relevant

"Covid-19 has changed the nature of jobs, and then there is a new technology which has impacted our lives too. Our youth have to adopt new skills," he further added.

Then the prime minister said that it is essential to stay pertinent in the current time so that people can earn not only their livelihoods but also help others. "The mantra to stay relevant is: Skill, re-skill and upskill."

This year's event main focus was on the importance of developing skilled youth.