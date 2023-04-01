Yogi: Protecting farmers' interests a top priority

Protecting the interests of farmers is the Uttar Pradesh government's priority, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday while chairing a review meet on the damage to standing crop due to untimely rain and hailstorms. Chairing a high-level meeting, Adityanath also directed officials that there should be no delays in compensating the farmers impacted by the unseasonal rainfall, according to a statement.





Due to untimely rain and hailstorms in many areas in March, farmers and agricultural produce have been adversely affected. In the last 24 hours as well, there have been information on hailstorms in nine districts. In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the farmers, Adityanath said. Protecting the interests of the 'annadata (farmers)' is the priority of the government, he said while observing a Revenue department presentation.





The chief minister directed the officials to make all necessary vigilance arrangements and told them that there should be no delay in providing compensation to the farmers -- according to the rules of the relief commissioner's office -- after assessing the damaged crops. He also instructed the officials to make available to the farmers timely weather forecast information. Information about the warnings issued by meteorologists should be made available to the farmers in remote villages through television, newspapers and the local administration, Adityanath said and added that this forecast should be valid for 24-48 hours. When people are alert, the damage will also be less, Adityanath said.





Wheat and other crops can be damaged due to natural causes such as rain, strong winds and hailstorms. The quality of the crop is also likely to be adversely affected, Adityanath said and directed that such crops should also be procured under the minimum support price mechanism. He ordered that necessary proposals should be prepared to relax the rules, as per requirement. Adityanath also said there could be a straw shortage this year due to the possible loss of wheat crop. In such a situation, the Animal Husbandry department should make timely arrangements for cattle fodder.



