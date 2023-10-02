Yogi seeks greater focus on law and order, crime against women

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to hold review meetings at district and zonal levels to further improve the law-and-order situation in the state.

Citing example of the recent Ambedkar Nagar incident, the chief minister directed officers to maintain vigilance to prevent its recurrence.

A 17-year-old girl student had died after two molesters pulled at her dupatta, causing her to fall, and another motorcyclist ran over her in Ambedkar Nagar district on September 15.

The chief minister, according to the government spokesman, said that regular meetings of the district monitoring committee (comprising DM, SP/SSP, commissioner and district judge) should be encouraged to ensure timely filing of charge sheets. Special attention should be devoted to cases involving POCSO Act violations and crimes against women.

He stressed the importance of taking stringent action in cases related to ‘love jihad’ under the new law.

He said that almost all police stations across the state have been equipped with CCTV cameras, directing officers to complete where installation is still underway within a week.

Cybercrime police stations have been established at the range level and the process to establish them at the district level should be started soon, he said.

Similarly, the operation of cyber cells at the district level should be extended to the police station level, he said. Yogi Adityanath emphasised that even after the operation of the cyber cell at the police station level, the operation of the cyber help desk does not stop.

He called upon officials at various levels, from police stations to SP/SSP/commissioner to keep a close watch on negative news on social media to maintain peace in the state.

With the festive season approaching, there tends to be increased activity by some anti-social elements on social media, the chief minister said and asked officers to make a list and take action against such individuals.

Recognising the favourable investment climate in the state, he stressed the importance of ensuring a hassle-free experience for investors.

“‘Paryatak Mitra’ police should be deployed at police stations to assist tourists effectively,” he added.