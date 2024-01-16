YS Sharmila thanks Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Kharge, says she will work with dedication

After being appointed as the APCC chief, YS Sharmila responded for the first time on social media platform X and thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge and KC Venugopal for entrusting her with the responsibility of the post of President.

She promised to work faithfully to restore and rebuild the Congress party in the state of Andhra Pradesh with full commitment and sincerity and also thanked AP Party in-charge Manickam Tagore and expressed her gratitude on this occasion. She said that she is looking forward to working with every Congress soldier and also seeking their support including Gidugu Rudraraj.

"I want to reach the specified goals with the experiences and skills of the party leaders in the state," said YS Sharmila in X.