Zepto CEO Refutes Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal on Quick Commerce Losses

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha has refuted claims made by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal regarding the financial losses incurred by quick commerce companies. In a recent interview with The Economic Times, Goyal stated that the industry burns approximately Rs 5,000 crore each quarter, with Zepto allegedly accounting for a majority of this amount.

Goyal claimed that Blinkit, Zomato’s quick commerce arm, contributes only 2-3 per cent to the sector’s cash burn while maintaining a 40-45 per cent market share. He added that Zepto reportedly burned around Rs 2,200-Rs 2,300 crore in the last quarter, whereas Zomato’s quick commerce operations spent only 4 per cent of that amount while still gaining market share.

Responding to these remarks, Palicha posted on LinkedIn, calling the statement “verifiably untrue” and asserting that Zepto’s financial records, once publicly disclosed, would clarify the actual numbers. He acknowledged Goyal’s status as an influential entrepreneur and a key figure in the Indian startup ecosystem, suggesting the comments might have been taken out of context or made in error.

“In an Economic Times article today, Deepinder Goyal—whom I deeply respect as an entrepreneur—made an inaccurate statement about Zepto,” Palicha wrote. “His words implied that Zepto is losing substantially more than Rs 2,500 crore per quarter. This statement is verifiably untrue, and the facts will be clear when we file our financial statements.”

Palicha highlighted that Zepto remains committed to building a robust startup ecosystem alongside competitors like Zomato. He credited Goyal’s leadership in the industry, noting that Zomato was founded when he was a child and that he has learned from Goyal’s experiences and writings.