PAN 2.0: How to Get the New QR Code 'PAN Card' for Free? A Step-by-Step Guide

The central government has recently made a significant announcement regarding the introduction of new PAN cards with QR codes. This initiative, termed "PAN 2.0," aims to enhance the services available to taxpayers. Here’s how you can get this new QR code-enabled PAN card for free and update your information.

About PAN 2.0

The central government has officially launched the PAN 2.0 project, with the Cabinet Committee approving the issuance of new QR code-enabled PAN cards. A significant budget has been allocated for this initiative to improve taxpayer services.

Key Features of PAN 2.0:

Taxpayers can update their old addresses on the new PAN cards at no cost.

Once the address is updated in the Income Tax Department records, an e-PAN with a QR code will be sent to the registered email ID of the taxpayer.

For those who want a physical PAN card, it can be printed for a nominal fee of ₹50.

Importance of Address Updates

Many individuals overlook updating the address on their PAN cards. However, a PAN card without an address cannot serve as valid address proof. Taxpayers must ensure their address is up-to-date in income tax records.

Address updates can be done online using Aadhaar as proof.

Updates can be made for free through the following portals:

NSDL Address Update Link

UTI ITSL Address Update Link

Step-by-Step Process to Get a New PAN Card via NSDL

1. Visit the NSDL e-PAN Portal:

Use the NSDL link.

2. Enter Your Details:

Provide your PAN card number, Aadhaar number, and date of birth.

Tick the Aadhaar-based update option and submit.

3. Verify Through OTP:

A new page will open, and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID.

Use the OTP to generate Aadhaar-based e-KYC and proceed by clicking Continue with e-KYC.

4. Update Contact Information (If Needed):

You’ll have the option to update your mobile number and email ID.

If changes are made, a new OTP will be sent to the updated details. Verify by entering the OTP.

5. Confirm Address Details:

The address linked to your Aadhaar will appear in a masked form.

Verify the details and click on Verify.

6. Update Address:

On the next page, click Update Address to complete the update for free.

7. Receive Your e-PAN:

Once the address update is successful, an e-PAN with a QR code will be sent to your email ID.

8. Order a Physical PAN Card (Optional):

To receive a printed card, pay ₹50, and it will be delivered to your address.

By following these steps, taxpayers can easily transition to the upgraded PAN 2.0 system, ensuring seamless access to enhanced services.