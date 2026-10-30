Coast Guard starts air evacuations: Floods hit 300 Ganjam villages

Bhubaneswar: Indian Coast Guard on Thursday started airlifting marooned people from flood and landslide-hit Ganjam, while the Odisha government deployed 79 teams from different disaster response agencies for rescue operations in two districts following cyclone Arnab.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said around 300 villages of Ganjam district were affected by floods, with 70 of them marooned. The State government was coordinating with the Union Home Ministry to facilitate air evacuations, she said. With a National Highway washed away and train services disrupted, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said an Indian Coast Guard helicopter completed its first sortie on Thursday afternoon and was following it up with further rescue operations.

Elaborating on the devastation caused by the cyclone, Garg said floods have affected 299 villages of Ganjam district and the government has started airlifting 2,328 people from 70 villages cut off from the rest of the State. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 27 of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 of the Fire Service have evacuated 11,882 people from flood-hit areas of the district, she said.

In Gajapati district, 711 villages have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods, she said, adding that 25 rescue teams deployed there have shifted 17,441 people to safety. The government has announced that Anganwadi centres and educational institutes in the two districts will remain closed till October 31.

Officials said Sorada was among the worst-affected areas of Ganjam, with the Rushikulya river overflowing due to extremely heavy rainfall for the past three days and inundating nearby towns and villages. In Aska, the river is flowing close to its danger level. Digapahandi and Chikiti blocks have also been witnessing incessant rain for the past two days, triggering floods, they said.

Garg said the rainfall in Ganjam and Gajapati districts witnessed in the past few days is what the region sometimes gets in the whole year. While Patrapur in Ganjam district gauged 546 mm of rain till Thursday morning, the SRC office said G Udayagiri in Kandhamala recorded 462.4 mm of rainfall, Sanakhemundi 388 mm, Raikia 384.8 mm and Sorada 375 mm. Chikiti in Ganjam received 309.2 mm of rain, Mohana in Gajapati 307.6 mm, and Daringbadi and Chakapad, both in Kandhamala, gauged 273 mm and 249 mm of rain, respectively.

“Rivers are flowing in spate, making it difficult to operate boats there. As many as 42,500 in Ganjam and around 20,000 in Gajapati have been affected,” Garg said.

State Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said most of the marooned people are in villages of Sanakhemundi and Aska blocks. The State’s Engineer-in-Chief Dilip Kumar Rout said the extremely heavy downpour has led to flood-like situations in Ganjam district. The Rushikulya river was flowing at 19 metres against the danger mark of 16.8 metres in Purosottampur. “The water level is expected to rise further,” he said.

The downpour also led to landslides in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamala districts. The Chief Secretary said that heavy rainfall has disrupted train services in Srikakulam district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. “A railway bridge has been submerged in Srikakulam, halting trains on both sides,” Garg said, adding that authorities were planning to rescue stranded passengers by road.

If rescue by road is not possible, the passengers would be accommodated at nearby railway stations, where arrangements are being made to provide them with necessary facilities, the Odisha Chief Secretary said.

Around 300 metres of National Highway 326 has been washed away in Mohana block of Gajapati district, disrupting connectivity with Ganjam district. An official said the Gajapati district administration has extended the closure of schools to October 31 in view of waterlogging and rains.