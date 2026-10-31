Murmu enquires about flood situation

Bhubaneswar: PresidentDroupadi Murmu on Friday enquired about the flood situation in Odisha following Cyclone Arnab and expressed concern over the well-being of people affected by the calamity. In a post on X, the President’s office said, “President Droupadi Murmu spoke with Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, telephonically and enquired about the situation in the State in the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab. She also enquired about the well-being of the people displaced and those affected by the cyclone and subsequent floods.”

Responding to the President’s concern, Majhi said in a post on X, “Grateful to Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji for her concern and support for Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Arnab.

Herencouragement and support further strengthen our resolve to ensure the safety and well-being of every Odia.” Meanwhile, President Murmu’s scheduled three-day visit to Mayurbhanj district from November 3 has been postponed, a senior official said.

Her earlier two-day visit to the state on October 28 and 29 had also been postponed due to Cyclone Arnab, the offic