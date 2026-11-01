Odisha IPS reshuffle: DG Prisons shifted as OSD Home

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday announced a major reshuffle involving senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

In a major development, Director General of Police (DGP) Prisons, Susanta Kumar Nath, has been transferred and posted as the Home Department's Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

The senior IPS officer's transfer came in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation levelled against him by a former woman jailor of Choudwar Circle Jail.

A case has been registered against Nath based on the written complaint lodged by the ex-woman jailor at Choudwar police station on October 31.

The 1995-batch IPS officer and the Director of State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Santosh Bala, has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Additional Director General Prisons and Director of Odisha's Correctional Services.

Similarly, 1998-batch senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who is currently serving as Odisha Transport Commissioner in Kataka, and was earlier holding the additional charge of Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), has been relieved of the additional responsibility. He will now continue to serve solely as the Transport Commissioner.

Rajesh Kumar, a 1998-batch IPS officer currently serving as Odisha Additional Director General of Police (S.A.P.) has been allowed to continue holding the additional charge of Special Secretary of Home Department.

The Odisha government has retained the existing arrangement, allowing him to discharge both responsibilities.

Similarly, Sarah Sharma, a 2010-batch IPS officer, has been repatriated from Central deputation and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Vigilance).

Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, a 2019-batch IPS officer, who was serving as Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of State Police Headquarters at Kataka.

In another set of transfers, Amritpal Singh, a 2021-batch IPS officer, has been shifted from Nuapada SP, and posted as SP of State Police Headquarters.

Sonali Singh Parmar, a 2022-batch IPS officer, who was serving as Khordha Additional SP, will take over as Jharsuguda SP.

Tapan Narayana Rath, an Odisha Police Service (OPS) officer of the Senior Time Scale, has been transferred from AIG of State Police Headquarters at Kataka, and posted as Nuapada SP.



