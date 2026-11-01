Multi-purpose camp organised in Kotdwar to mark Tribal Pride Day

Kotdwar: Tribal Pride Day celebrations commenced on Sunday and will continue until November 15.

As part of the celebrations, the district administration and the Social Welfare Department organised a multi-purpose camp at the Boksa Tribal Girls' School in Kotdwar's Haldukhata.

Around 15 government departments, including the local administration, Horticulture, Agriculture, District Industries, Health and Education, set up stalls at the camp to provide information about various government welfare schemes and deliver essential services to members of the Boksa tribal community.

A significant number of people showed interest in getting new Aadhaar cards and updating their existing details.

During the camp, the Horticulture Department distributed vegetable seeds free of cost to 20 beneficiaries, while the Agriculture Department provided agricultural equipment to seven people.

Two beneficiaries were also facilitated in receiving benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme. Additionally, Aadhaar cards were prepared for 20 people.

Officials heard grievances from local residents, and most of the complaints were resolved on the spot.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sandeep Kumar directed the concerned departments to resolve all remaining issues within one week.

Speaking on the occasion, SDM Sandeep Kumar said that the camp was organised as part of the Tribal Pride Day celebrations, being observed from November 1 to 15.

He added that the initiative aimed to ensure that members of the Boksa tribal community could access government schemes and essential public services conveniently.

He said that officials had been instructed to address public grievances promptly.

Local resident Deepa described the camp as highly beneficial. She said people were able to get their Aadhaar cards made and updated, while also receiving valuable information about schemes related to agriculture, horticulture, health and education.

Young participant Devang also appreciated the initiative. He said he had brought to the administration's attention the difficulties he was facing in obtaining an income certificate and expressed hope that the issue would be resolved soon.

The camp provided an important platform for connecting government services with rural and tribal communities.



