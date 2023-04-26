Assam's Biggest Braille Dictionary Gets Listed In The Guinness Book Of World Records

Hemkosh, Assam's first etymological dictionary, has been translated into 10,000 pages of Braille and entered into the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest bilingual Braille dictionary. Hemchandra Baruah, a renowned Assamese author, first wrote Hemkosh in the late 19th century, but it wasn't published until four years after his passing. The Assamese-English dictionary's 90,640 word Braille translation was released in September of last year.



According to Jayanta Baruah, the grandson of Hemchandra Baruah, When the Braille version of the dictionary was released by former Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi in Guwahati, he told us that this was possibly the first such Braille dictionary not only in our country but in all of South East Asia. Later, other experts acknowledged that it was the world's largest Braille dictionary.

Hemkosh Prakashan was informed of the record-breaking achievement on Monday by representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records. On May 1, a certificate is most likely to be presented to the publisher.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received a copy of the Hemkosh in Braille. This accomplishment comes just days after Bihu, the largest cultural event in Assam, was added to the Guinness Book of World Records.