Man From London Spend 4 Crores For Gifting Ring To Her Partner Ended Up As Heartbroken

Mohs Mayfair from London went out of his way to impress his partner. In reality, he spent Rs 4 crore on a 5.5-carat white radiant-cut platinum ring in the hopes of proposing to his fiancee. He was left sad and broken while after discovering that she had been 'meeting up' with someone else.



Mohs stated that he put a lot of efforts to impress his lover, treating her to extravagant lunches out and boozy dates that cost up to £15-16,000 every month. On one of their nights out, however, he received a nasty awakening when she logged into her Instagram account on his phone and found amorous messages between her and other man.

He claimed that the texts looked to depict the woman and the stranger discussing getting together, and they referred to Mohs as a 'ex' despite the fact that they were still dating at the time albeit she had requested some space from Mohs.

While discovering the texts between his fiancée and her mysterious man, he was unimpressed and questioned her about them. However, he was blocked by her, marking the end of their relationship.

As a result, the ring costing Rs 4 crore languished in the jewellers and never found its way onto the planned finger after the couple split up. Mohs has subsequently gotten a refund for the glistening bauble. He informed the jewellers that he would no longer require the ring.