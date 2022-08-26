Photo Of Smiling Relatives Captured At A Funeral In Kerala

On social media, a picture taken at a Keralan funeral has gone viral. The family members' happy poses in front of the coffin was found and spread within a short span of time. The funeral for 95-year-old Mariyamma was held last week in Malapally Village, Pathanathitta District.



She passed away on August 17. At least 40 family members can be seen posing for a "family snapshot" in front of the burial casket while grinning. The image sparked a social media debate, to which Kerala minister V Sinvankutty also contributed.



Due to her advanced age and deteriorating health during the previous few weeks, Mariyamma remained bedridden for a full year. Nine of her children and 19 of her grandkids live all over the world, but when she passed away, the majority of them were present at the family home.

One of her family claimed that going viral was not the objective. Babu Umman, a relative, claimed Mariyamma loved all her children and grandkids and lived a happy 95 years. He added that the picture was taken to commemorate the times the family had with her. While another family stated that those who have only seen tears after death are the ones who cannot recognise the perspective of the image. The deceased must be cheerfully farewelled rather than mourned. They have done the same, and they have no complaints against anyone.

The source added that the picture was shot on Friday at around 2.15 am, right after the funeral prayers. The picture was intended to be taken and saved by the family.

V Sivankutty, the minister of education for Kerala, supported for the family. He mentioned that death causes agony but it's also the last goodbye. What could be happier than bidding those who lived happily ever after a fond farewell? Meanwhile, on Facebook, several users criticised the family for smiling broadly while others praised them.