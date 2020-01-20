'Subway Sally' named, Stray Dog Has Been Visiting the Store Every Day for a Year

Reported by the Daily Mail, A video shows store staff packing food, while Sally waits outside the shop, looking through the door.

On the Internet, an adorable stray dog's video waiting outside a Subway store has gone viral.

'Subway Sally,' was a nickname given to this stray dog who was regularly visiting the sandwich shop in Portales city, New Mexico, every night for the last one year.

Giovanni Luhman, an employee of the eatery has shared this video on TikTok. He wrote: "This stray dog has been coming to subway every night for the past year. We always feed her."

Not to be dramatic but I would die for Subway Sally pic.twitter.com/T7ufMbYEfR — 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 L (@wydsimp) January 6, 2020

It has gone viral with 3 million views and over 35, 000 comments.



Later on, people have shared the video on Twitter as well. It evoked different comments there with a user expressing concern over the dog and asking if it has a home or not.

The Subway staff looks after the dog; a report said.

please find out if she has a home.. this is actually ruining me. 😢😭 — Angelalalala (@AngHasFangs) January 7, 2020

Another Twitter user has urged someone to go ahead and adopt this adorable dog.



Subway's official Twitter account also responded to the viral video of this stray dog.

One person among the twitter users asked the food chain to use its platform to help sally find a home.

When this dog's video went viral, the local police said it isn't a stray, according to local media outlet KRQE.

The police have received several requests for adoption but they denied and said they are working with Sally's owner to get it microchipped and spayed.