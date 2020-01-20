Viral TikTok Challenge: People Are Eating Cereal from Other People's Mouths, isn't it Gross?

The challenge is gross, in very bad taste (literally) and not to mention a choking hazard.

It seems like people on the Internet have left their sanity and cereal bowls in 2019.

From last few years, Every year starts off with a new, viral trend. However, it's an incredible bizzare and somehow gross too. This year seems to have taken the cake, and now in this case, it is cereal.

On TikTok, the newest challenge is a gross, unhygenic and terrible idea. We wish it should disappear but it exists, and it's rapidly gaining popularity as the challenge is going viral.

In the challenge two persons are involved and one contestant needs to lay down, and open their mouth. The second person will pour the milk and cereal in their mouth. After this, the person needs to hold it in their mouth instead of swallowing it. Then someone else uses a spoon to eat the cereal from their mouth.

It is more grosser than it even sounds, not to mention a very likely choking hazard.

2020 QB landing spots:



Bridgewater-Saints

Dalton-Pats

Jameis-Bucs

Tannehill-Titans

Eli-Giants

Cam-Bears

Foles-Eagles

TB12-Raiders or retire

Mariota-Broncos

Brees-Chargers

Rivers-retire — Al🍍ha (@KrisMcGregor44) January 10, 2020

On TikTok app many people are taking the challenge, including YouTube creator, Bretman Rock.

It is totally Gross! Sharing your food is a different thing, but, actively, slurping someone's saliva straight from their mouth mixed with milk and an overload of sugar is something that is ill-advised.

It's not a healthy way to eat, we wish this challenge doesn't go over board and stop soon.