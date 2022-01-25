Watch The Trending Video Of Little Girl Dancing With Her Dad To Pushpa's Song

Pablo and his daughter Veronica, internet celebrities who have been entertaining social media followers with their charming dancing videos, have returned with a new performance. This time, they have selected an Indian song for their trending video. The duo can be seen swaying excitedly to Pushpa's song Srivalli in a trending video. They don't need to tell you how much buzz and excitement the Telugu film has garnered.

The small girl and her father dance to the Hindi version of the song in the video, with wonderful faces and moves. Despite the fact that they mimicked the song's hook step, they put a twist to it. Pablo is dancing on the floor as Veronica is on top of the counter. They appeared adorable in identical T-shirts and well coordinated steps as they danced alongside in the mirror. Here is the trending video, have a glimpse at it:









Including over 4.7 lakh likes, the trending video has gone viral, and had been circulated within short span of time. Indians have been blown away by their performance. Pablo and Veronica frequently post videos of themselves dancing to popular music. They have an Instagram following of 882k people.