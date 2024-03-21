Amazon Prime Secures Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s 'Game Changer' OTT Release

Ram Charan's latest venture, ‘Game Changer’, alongside Kiara Advani, has become the talk of the town. Recently, Amazon Prime Video made a groundbreaking announcement regarding the movie's over-the-top (OTT) rights, setting a new benchmark in the Telugu film industry.

Reports reveal that Amazon Prime Video clinched the OTT rights for ‘Game Changer,’ shelling out an impressive sum of around Rs. 105 crores. This acquisition not only signifies a lucrative deal but also marks a significant milestone in Telugu cinema's digital journey. Additionally, there are talks hinting at ZEE5 potentially acquiring the Hindi OTT rights, although official confirmation is awaited.



In an Instagram announcement on Tuesday, Prime Video teased the film's intriguing premise, stating, "An honest IAS officer battles political corruption through fair elections to change the game of governance. #GameChanger available post-theatrical release."

Directed by renowned filmmaker S. Shankar, "Game Changer" promises to be an electrifying political action thriller. With a stellar cast featuring Ram Charan in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani and a talented ensemble, including S. J. Suryah, Anjali, and others, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline.

Produced by Sri Venkateshwara Creations and Zee Studios, with Dil Raju and Shirish at the helm, ‘Game Changer’ marks Shankar's debut in Telugu cinema. The narrative follows the journey of Ram Nandhan, an upright IAS officer, as he takes on corrupt politicians in a bid to revolutionise governance through transparent elections.

