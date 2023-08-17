Live
- Crime cases less in Bihar than other states, says Nitish Kumar
- The “Concert in the Dark: IC3 Institute Benefit Concert”
- Congress reshuffles general secretary positions, appointing Randeep Surjewala for Madhya Pradesh and Mukul Wasnik for Gujarat
- ‘Hukus Bukus’ to narrate today's realities - Gyanvapi Mosque and Ayodhya Temple
- Drs On Calls Introduces Second Opinion Service, Virtually Connecting Patients with Global Doctors
- Makers happy with the response of ‘DilSe’
- Jagan totally destabilised panchayat raj system, says Chandarbabu
- Subhash Ghai creates history with the mega premier of "Jaanaki" on DD National
- Samantha channels her inner ‘desi Barbie’ as she shares her ‘feels’
- Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her
Just In
Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey
Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner and content creator Elvish Yadav engaged in a candid live chat with reality TV star Manu Punjabi and clarified that...
Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner and content creator Elvish Yadav engaged in a candid live chat with reality TV star Manu Punjabi and clarified that the girl giving interviews wasn't his girlfriend.
Spilling beans on his relationship, Elvish clarified that the girl giving interviews wasn't his girlfriend. He revealed his feelings for a girl from Punjab, who chooses to remain private and away from social media.
Reflecting on his entry into 'Bigg Boss OTT', Elvish revealed that he had questioned whether a wildcard entry could win. Motivated by the makers' affirmation, he aimed to make history, a goal he successfully achieved.
During this captivating conversation, Elvish also opened up about his relationships formed within the house. He reflected on his close bond with Abhishek Malhan, describing their connection as that of brothers.
He confessed to initially feeling shy around Manisha due to her unique communication style, and he fondly recalled the protective stance his father took when she playfully referred to him as "sasur ji".
Elvish further revealed that sharing the stage with the show's host, Salman Khan, was a memorable moment for him. Contrary to his expectations of arrogance, he found Salman to be remarkably humble and supportive.
Elvish recounted how Salman’s reassuring gesture of holding his hand during the finale left a lasting impression on him.
Discussing the connections he formed within the house, Elvish emphasised his unique rapport with Pooja Bhatt, marked by heartfelt conversations, showcased a different side of his personality. He playfully mentioned blushing while talking about Pooja and shared light-hearted thoughts about Bebika.