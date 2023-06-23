OTT: ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ trailer shows complexities of the corporate world

Aha’s new web series “Arthamainda Arun Kumar” (AAK) is all set to release on 30th June. The series produced by Arre Studio and Laughing Cow Productions is the official remake of Arre Studio’s popular show ‘Official Chukyagiri.’ ‘AAK’ has Harshith Reddy, Ananya Sharma, and Tejaswi Madivada in the lead roles. The makers state that the series will delve into the transformative journey of Arun Kumar amidst the challenges of the corporate ladder.

The show’s trailer was launched recently. Priyadarshi was the special guest. He stated that ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ is an exciting project that delves into the complexities of the corporate world. Vaasudev Koppineni, Content and Non-subs revenue head at Aha, said they explored the complex nature of experiences in the corporate milieu.

Niyati Merchant, Co-founder, and COO Arre Studio, said their team is pretty excited to see one of their favorite shows be re-born as “Arthamainda Arun Kumar” in Telugu, a show which has seen immense love from viewers across three seasons. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into Arun Kumar’s transformation as he navigates the complexities of the corporate realm, driven by ambition and confronted with personal challenges.